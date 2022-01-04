Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. 18,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,023. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

