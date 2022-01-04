Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,972. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

