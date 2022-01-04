Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 82,306 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTCF. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

