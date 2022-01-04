Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Telos worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $377,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telos stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

