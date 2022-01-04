Teloscoin (TELOS) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $9,354.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

