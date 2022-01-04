Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
