Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Gap Up to $171.35

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.35, but opened at $176.59. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $174.72, with a volume of 833 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 31.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

