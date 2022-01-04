Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.76 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

