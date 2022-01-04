Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $8,208,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,274.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,270.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,343.46. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

