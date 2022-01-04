The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

