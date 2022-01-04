The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

ALL opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

