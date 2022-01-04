The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.25.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
