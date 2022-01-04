The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

