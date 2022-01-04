The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

