The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $404.00

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 403.50 ($5.44), with a volume of 898837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($5.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($104,298.61). Also, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,563.94).

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

