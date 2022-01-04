The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 19.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $2,338,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 20,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

