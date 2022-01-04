The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $62,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

