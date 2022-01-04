The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.22. 2,199,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,397. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

