The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.70. The stock had a trading volume of 204,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,345. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

