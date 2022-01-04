The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SGPYY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. 8,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

