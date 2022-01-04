The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SWGAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 76,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,657. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

