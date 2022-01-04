Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

TMO stock opened at $644.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

