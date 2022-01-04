TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Receives GBX 370 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.99).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 320 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.39) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 360 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.39) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of LON TIFS traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 258.10 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 357,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,793. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 216 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.08.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.