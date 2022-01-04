Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.81. Tilly’s shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 483 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $506.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

