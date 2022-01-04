Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the November 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Top Ships by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOPS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Top Ships

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

