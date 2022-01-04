TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $268.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $178.03 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

