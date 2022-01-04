Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in December

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

