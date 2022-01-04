Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in December

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About Toro Energy
