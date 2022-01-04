TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past one year, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.98 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

