TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past one year, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTE. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.