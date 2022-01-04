TotemFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,754.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $961,165.95 and approximately $4,754.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.10 or 0.08177621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.61 or 1.00088324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

