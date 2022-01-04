TOWER (TOWER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.77 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $679,758.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.