Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,353 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $9.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.15. 27,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,856. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $228.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

