Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $3,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

