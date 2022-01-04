Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 1,897 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.95. 89,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

