TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 158,509 shares.The stock last traded at $32.66 and had previously closed at $32.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TowneBank by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 43.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

