TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) vs. Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TowneBank and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.61%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TowneBank and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $744.35 million 3.13 $145.54 million $3.10 10.34 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.33 $30.17 million $0.93 9.54

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TowneBank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 30.46% 12.52% 1.52% Macatawa Bank 36.08% 12.94% 1.13%

Summary

TowneBank beats Macatawa Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

