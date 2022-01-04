TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Up 1.5%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) was up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.19 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.41). Approximately 30,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 451,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.40 ($2.38).

The firm has a market cap of £89.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,036.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $8.20. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

