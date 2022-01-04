Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $94,032.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

