TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,987 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $64,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

