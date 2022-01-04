Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,469 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,506 shares of company stock worth $12,042,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

