Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,709 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

