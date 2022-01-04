Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,749 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after buying an additional 1,663,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 432,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after purchasing an additional 533,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after purchasing an additional 382,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

