Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,629 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ciena by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 22.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

