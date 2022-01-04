Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,231,000 after purchasing an additional 324,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

