Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

