TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. TripAdvisor accounts for 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $69,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 70.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of TRIP opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.