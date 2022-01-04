Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Sells $127,728.90 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $127,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TRTN traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 400,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Triton International by 52.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
