Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Sells $127,728.90 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $127,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRTN traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 400,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Triton International by 52.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

