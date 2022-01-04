trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.33. trivago shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 11,233 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRVG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $812.26 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

