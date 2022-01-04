Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 3.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $101,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

TFC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.01. 115,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

