Truist Financial Corp Buys 6,011 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $50,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.28. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.