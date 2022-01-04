Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of KLA worth $78,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $435.09 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.70 and a 52-week high of $442.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.35.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.